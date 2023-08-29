Ukrainian Nova Scotia resettlement fund a success, RCFNS says

HALIFAX: The Rural Communities Foundation of Nova Scotia (RCFNS) proudly announces its significant contribution to the successful resettlement of Ukrainian newcomers, spanning from Yarmouth County to Richmond County in Nova Scotia.

Through its flagship initiative, the Ukrainian Nova Scotia Resettlement Fund, RCFNS recognizes the importance in supporting immigrants’ integration and fostering a vibrant multicultural community across N.S.

The Ukrainian Nova Scotia Resettlement Fund was established by the RCFNS to address the unique challenges faced by Ukrainians as they embark on a new chapter of their lives in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Leveraging the program’s comprehensive resources and services, Ukrainian newcomers have found essential support in areas such as language acquisition, settlement guidance, cultural assimilation, and community building.

Key accomplishments of the Ukrainian Nova Scotia Resettlement Fund include:



 Region-wide Reach, providing financial support to Ukrainian newcomers across various communities, from Yarmouth County to Richmond County, ensuring that support is accessible and effective for individuals and families in diverse locations;



 Meaningful Integration and Empowerment, supporting Ukrainians’ settlement into Canadian society while preserving their cultural heritage, through language and cultural assistance, mentorship programs, and skills enhancements;



 Community Cohesion, facilitating the development of a strong sense of community and a welcoming environment that has blossomed among Ukrainian newcomers and their fellow residents through social events, workshops, and networking opportunities.

RCFNS extends its heartfelt gratitude to two-time Olympian and 2022 gold medal winner Jill Saulnier, whose remarkable contributions have served as a catalyst for the launch and success of the Ukrainian Nova Scotia Resettlement Fund.

Saulnier’s generous support has kickstarted the initiative, making a tangible impact on the lives of newcomers and the broader community alike.

“Jill Saulnier’s dedication to fostering a harmonious community and providing a helping hand to those in need has been instrumental in bringing the Ukrainian Nova Scotia Resettlement Fund to life” said Penny Day, Executive Director at RCFNS.

“Her spirit of compassion and commitment sets an inspiring example for us all.”

As the RCFNS continues its mission to empower the residents and communities of rural Nova Scotia, the organization is committed to facilitating the integration and success of newcomers in Nova Scotia.

The RCFNS remains open to collaborations with like-minded partners, businesses, and individuals who share a vision for all rural Nova Scotians to live within healthy, prosperous, and sustainable communities.



For further information, please visit https://rcfofns.com/ukrainian-nova-scotia-resettlement-fund