CHARLOTTETOWN: Team Nova Scotia has named its flag bearers for tomorrow’s closing ceremonies at the 2023 Canada Games in Charlottetown.

The team announced badminton player Thomas Ashton of Halifax and Emma Archibald of Fall River will parade in the week two athletes during the closing at the Eastlink Centre, home of the Charlottetown Islanders QMJHL team.

The closing ceremonies will be broadcast free on the CBC Gem streaming service, cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Ashton won a silver medal in badminton singles play.

It was the first of two medals for badminton in Nova Scotia in more than 20 years.

Archibald, who competes with uOttawa Nordiq, won three medals at these Games, including two gold.

She won them in the Para-Nordic cross country skiing events at the Brookvale Nordic course.

“We look forward to seeing Emma and Thomas parade our athletes in to the closing ceremony tomorrow night,” said a posts from Team N.S.