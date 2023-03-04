Canada Games creates memories for three cross country skiers

CHARLOTTETOWN: As the 2023 Canada Games competition wraps up, three local cross country skiiers will take away fond memories of their participation with Team Nova Scotia.

Jack MacMillan; Grace McIntyre; and Emma Archibald, all of Fall River, competed for the past week at the Brookvale Nordic course in Brookvale, about half an hour outside Charlottetown.

Archibald came away with three medals, including two gold, while MacMillan and McIntyre had good weeks of racing as well.

MacMillan said he had a week he enjoyed on a race course he deemed as great.

“Having the support of friends and families from all three Maritime provinces is amazing,” he said.

He felt as team Nova Scotia had a great week of racing, and several personal bests were set as well.

“We have all skied well and to the best of our abilities,” said MacMillan. “Achieving these results with the rest of the country watching is great.”

MacMillan said Nova Scotia’s results puts the spotlight on smaller provinces like N.S.

“It shines the light on the smaller provinces out east and the unique and healthy environment we strive to train, complete and conduct ourselves within,” he said.

McIntyre said she had a lot of fun with a great team—and the weather was a bonus for the skiiers.

“We really got the best weather we could have asked for, and some really fast skiing,” said the university of Ottawa Nordiq ski team member.

She was asked what she was able to learn from the week of races and the results outcome for herself.

“The best races don’t always come from the best results,” said McIntyre.

She was proud to wear the Team Nova Scotia colours at the 2023 Canada Games in P.E.I.

“It’s great to be out here supporting the team,” she said.

Meanwhile, Archibald said she has come to see that this is a team sport, even if your just the one racing the races.

“Having all of my N.S. teammates, coaches, and parents cheering me on all around the course really helped push me,” she said. “Today in the relay we were all very proud of each other.”

The N.S. teams finished 18th (Milo Sircom-Brown; Fiona McClure; Cohen Norman; and Grace McIntyre) and 26th (Lynden Doyon; Paige Neklia; Jack MacMillan; and Archibald) in the mixed relay race.

The three-time 2023 Canada Games medalist, who competes with the uOttawa Nordiq ski team at the University of Ottawa, said it has been a very memorable experience competing back with the N.S. team who have been the best teammates and coaches.

Archibald, named a co-flag bearer for Team N.S. for the closing ceremonies, said the podium finishes she has had this week mean a lot.

“They have meant the most to me because of the abundance of support I have received from my home province over the years in my development in this sport,” said Archibald.

“I’m very humbled to be able to represent Nova Scotia at this National level.”