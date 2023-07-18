Assault, resisting arrest lands Enfield man with charges

LANTZ: A 26-year-old Enfield man has been charged with assault and resisting arrest after refusing to leave when requested at East Hants Tide Fest.

According to East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said police were called to remove a patron after an incident at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on July 14.

“A man had pushed a guard after being told to leave the event,’ said Const. Burns.

Upon arrival, Const. Burns said, the suspect, 26-year-old Devon Rose of Enfield saw the officers and attempted to run away, pushing himself into several officers.

“Rose was brought to the floor, but he continued to resist arrest and fought with officers,” said Const. Burns.

“A conducted energy weapon (CEW/ TASER) was deployed.”

Rose was taken into custody without injury.

He has been charged with Assault and Resisting Arrest, said Const. Burns.

Rose will attend court in the near future.