Fall River man suffers minor injuries in Highway 2 collision

FALL RIVER: A 19-year-old Fall River man suffered minor injuries following a two-vehicle collision on July 13.

Halifax District RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said police responded to the collision near Inn on the Lake shortly after supper time. HRM Fire Station 45 Fall River and EHS also were paged.

He said the collision occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m., on Highway 2 where it connects with Hwy 102, adjacent to Inn on the Lake.

Debris could be seen the next day as well as one of the vehicles involved which was still there in the mid-morning hours.

Cpl. Tremblay said officers learned how the MVC occurred from their investigation.

“RCMP officers learned that a Nissan Versa was travelling on Hwy 2 when a Hyundai Tucson completed a U-turn manoeuvre resulting in a collision,” he said.

He said the lone occupant of the Versa, a 19-year-old Fall River man, suffered minor injuries.

He was assessed by EHS paramedics at the scene.

The lone occupant of the Hyundai was uninjured, said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the investigation into the mishap is continuing.