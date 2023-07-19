Upper Hammonds Plains man wanted on province-wide warrant

LOWER SACKVILLE: A province-wide arrest warrant has been obtained by police for an Upper Hammonds Plains man.

RCMP say the warrant is as a result of a sexual assault in Lower Sackville that took place earlier in July.

Scott Lee Gray, 48, from Upper Hammonds Plains, is charged with Sexual Assault and Failure to Comply with a Release Order (four counts).

Police have made several attempts to locate Gray, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Scott Gray should refrain from approaching him and call police. Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.



File #: 23-81329