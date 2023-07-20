Break-and-enters at Fall River schools under investigation

FALL RIVER: Police are investigating break-and-enters at two Fall River schools last week.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with Halifax District RCMP, relayed information on both incidents when The Laker News inquired about the break-and-enters.

The two incidents were noted during a look at HRM Crime mapping website.

Cpl. Tremblay said police responded on July 12 to a report of a break-and-enter at a school on Fall River Road at approximately 11:30 p.m.

“Signs of a forced entry were present, but no damage or property was reported stolen,’ he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

About half-an-hour later, police received a report of a second school break-and-enter.

Cpl. Tremblay said this one occurred shortly after midnight on July 13 at a school on Lockview Road.

“There were signs of a forced entry, but no damage or property was reported stolen,’ said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the investigation is ongoing.