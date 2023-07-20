U-15 Mastodons off to Canadian championships next month

LANTZ: Three East Hants Mastodons fast pitch teams will be attending Canadian championships this summer.

The Under-15 Mastodons, U-23 Mastodons; and East Hants Seniors men’s will all be donning the local colours at the Canadian championships next month across Canada.

It’s a rare feat for the Mastodons team to be sending three clubs to Canadian championships considering they represent a small community.

The U-15 Mastodons team consists of 13 players, with 10 from the East Hants minor ball program; one from Brookfield; and two from Antigonish/Guysbourgh area.

In East Hants, the house league program has two Under-15 teams, both of whom will go to provincials on July 28-30.

The pitchers on the U-15 Mastodons are Ewan White from Brookfield; Dave Perrin from Stewiacke; and Cameron Isenor from Stewiacke.

According to Bryant Fraser, the team is fairly young with nine first year players and four second year players.

“Going to the Canadians will be a major learning experience for our group,” he said. “This will be ever kids first experience at the national stage.

The Canadian Championships will run Aug. 9-13 in Prince Albert, Sask.