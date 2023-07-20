MAIN PHOTO: Team Mi’kmaw’s outfielder Houston Maloney looks in towards the plate as he stands on third base during his teams NAIG 2023 U-19 game against Manitoba. The game was played in Sipekne’katik on July 19. (Healey photo)

SIPEKNE’KATIK (INDIAN BROOK): It was a pitching duel that had the large crowd at Sipekne’katik First Nation ball field on the edge of their seats.

Team Mi’kmaw, with two players on the roster from the community, battled Manitoba on July 19 under hot sunny skies after a day of dreary, damp rainy weather in N.S.

The two teams appeared to be equal as both pitchers–Brody Knockwood of Sipekne’katik for Team Mi’kmaw and the tall Manitoba pitcher–were throwing heat and sending batters down as quick as they came to the plate.

Brody Knockwood fires up for a pitch. 9Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The two teams were fairly equal through the first couple of innings.

That was until about the third inning when Manitoba managed to get a bead on Knockwood and scored a run. Then they added three more, before Team Mi’kmaw clawed one back when Houston Maloney crossed the plate to make it 4-1.

After four innings, Manitoba was leading 4-1 and some might have thought the game was over.

Well, N.S. didn’t think so and rallied. However, they came up short falling 6-5 in a very entertaining contest that moved along swiftly.

The Manitoba pitcher throws. (Healey photo)

The N.S. runner is safe at first in a close play. (Healey photo)

The Gold Glove that Team B.C. gave to Sipekne’katik as great hosts. (Healey photo)

In an earlier game in the U-16 men’s division, Team Mi’kmaw beat Team B.C.

After the game in a presentation, Team B.C. presented Sipekne’katik First Nation with a gold glove for being exemplary hosts for their time in N.S. at NAIG.

ADVERTISEMENT;

Here are some more game action photos we took at the U-19 game:

Team Mi’kmaw’s Cole Stevens eyes the pitcher as he gets ready to throw to the plate. (Healey photo)

A Team Manitoba player gets a bullseye bead on the ball during game play. (Healey photo)

Brody Knockwood fires a pitch at the plate. 9Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Team Manitoba players smile for the camera in between innings in Sipekne’katik. (Healey photo)

Team Manitoba had “Every Child Matters” on their jerseys. (Healey photo)