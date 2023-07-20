N.B. man charged following spree of multiple collisions in Enfield

ENFIELD: A 24-year-old New Brunswick man is facing several charges after a dangerous spree of collisions involving multiple vehicles on Hwy 2 in Enfield on July 19.

Acting Staff Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said an officer observed a vehicle, a Mitsubishi Lancer, travelling at a high rate of speed at approximately 12 p.m. on July 19.

The vehicle passed a marked RCMP vehicle along Highway 2 in Enfield.

“The driver of the blue Mitsubishi Lancer dangerously sped away and collided with several vehicles.,’ said Acting S/Sgt. MacRae. “The driver did not stop and was last seen heading towards Highway 102.”

He said as the vehicle sped away it did hit a few other vehicles who were in its way.

“The suspect vehicle crossed the center line causing northbound traffic off to the shoulder of the road,” he said. “The driver did strike a few vehicles as he sped away.

“Fortunately, no injuries were reported other than the property damage to several vehicles.”

This afternoon, July 20, police were advised of a suspicious vehicle at a business on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale.

“Police arrived and observed the same Blue Mitsubishi Lancer parked in the lot,” said Acting S/Sgt. MacRae.

He said officers blocked the vehicle from leaving and arrested the driver.

Acting S/Sgt. MacRae said a 24-year-old man from Shediac, New Brunswick is facing several charges.

Those include; Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance, Failure to Stop After an Accident and other Criminal Code charges.

The man has been remanded and will be appearing in Truro Provincial Court tomorrow morning, July 21.

Acting S/Sgt. MacRae said the investigation is continuing.

File # 2023-1043644