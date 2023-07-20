U-11 A Rangers earn N.B. tournament title; Jays take silver

RIVERVIEW, N.B.: The Tri-County Rangers U-11 A team came away with the Bob Donahoe Tournament championship last weekend.

The Rangers competed against other teams from the area in their age group at the tournament, held in Riverview, N.B.

An East Hants team, the Hants North Jays also competed at the tournament, going undefeated in their first four games making it to the final.

The Rangers were 2-1 in their three round robin games, before winning their semi-final to get them the other berth in the tournament final.

In round robin play, Tri County defeated Sussex 11-7; lost to Kentville 6-4; and beat Kennebecasis 16-6 to make it to the semi-final.

In the semi-final they trounced Hammonds Plains 10-2, setting up the match in the final with Hants North.

The Jays took silver. (Submitted photo)

In the championship, the Jays put up a valiant effort but they just ran out of gas.

In the end, the Rangers won the championship by a score of 18-6 over the U-11 A Jays.

Despite the loss, the Jays played great ball all weekend, played hard, stayed focused, and had a lot of fun.

Tri-County’s Ben Skebo of Waverley was named the tournament MVP.