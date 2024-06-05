LOWER SACKVILLE; A 20-year-old Lower Sackville woman is facing charges of assault and other offences following an incident involving another woman.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said police responded to a call near the 1400 block of Riverside Drive in Lower Sackville.

The incident happened on May 11 at approximately 4 p.m.

“Officers learned that two women were involved in a verbal altercation when one woman assault the other,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

The 27-year-old Lower Sackville victim did not suffer injuries, he said.

Cpl. Tremblay said the suspect, a 20-year-old Lower Sackville woman, was located and arrested.

She faces charges of assault, uttering threats, and mischief.

The woman was later released on conditions and will be appearing in court at a later date.