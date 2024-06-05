HALIFAX: Students from grades Primary to 12 will receive Nova Scotia Loyal vouchers to help them discover Nova Scotian products at local farmers’ markets this summer, the province announced on June 4.

The $10 voucher, to be distributed in public schools this month, can be redeemed toward any locally grown, harvested or crafted product at participating farmers’ markets around the province.

“Farmers’ markets are community hubs that can provide wonderful learning opportunities for students,” said Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development.

“These markets showcase the diversity of products produced here and emphasize the benefits of buying and supporting local, including reductions in greenhouse gas emissions related to transportation and improved food security.”

The school voucher program is a partnership between Nova Scotia Loyal and the Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia aimed at attracting new customers.

Nova Scotia Loyal is designed to make it easier to identify Nova Scotia products and provide incentives for consumers to support local businesses.



The government will share more on Nova Scotia Loyal this summer.



“We’re happy to see more families encouraged to enjoy the benefits of buying local foods from farmers’ markets.

“It’s a great way to get fresh, quality eggs, fruit, vegetables, meat, beverages and more – all while supporting our Nova Scotian farmers and food producers.”

— Greg Morrow, Minister of Agriculture

“Supporting local farmers and food producers is key to building food sovereignty and to our local economy and this needs to be reinforced with each generation.

“These vouchers will bring students and their parents, or caregivers, through the doors of farmers’ markets, in some cases for the very first time.

“It’s a great way for people to connect with farmers’ markets, get to know our amazing farmers and delicious food products, and feel excited about supporting local.”

— Justin Cantafio, Executive Director, Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:– during a 2023 pilot program, vouchers were distributed to 13,000 school children in four school districts

– this year, about 131,000 students across the province will receive vouchers under the program

– implementing the Nova Scotia Loyal program is part of the Economic Development Minister’s mandate

– Nova Scotia has the most farmers’ markets per capita in Canada



Additional Resources:Nova Scotia Loyal: https://nsloyal.ca/