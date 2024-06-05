Summer camps: Openings remain at Roots and Boots Forest school

The following has been provided to us by Roots and Boots Forest School:

WINDSOR JUNCTION/FALL RIVER: Are you looking for something for your young child to do this summer?

Well Roots and Boots Forest School might be just what you’re looking for.

The school has openings remaining for their summer camps at both their Tantallon and Fall River locations.

Organizers say they plan to run outdoor summer day camps for six weeks in both locations this summer.

Dates: July 1-5, 8-12 and 15-19 August 5-9, 12-16 and 19-23.

The cost is $350/child/week with no tax being charged this year. Please note there are no refunds for weather cancellations (high heat, thunder/lightning, or high winds).

Three main reasons one may like to enrol their child in Roots and Boots Forest School include:

1. Repeated access to the same natural space in order to get to know nature on a deeper level,

2. The opportunity to take risks and create their own play while supported by well-qualified and caring adults, and

3. To experience all weather conditions and learn to prepare for each and find joy in all of them.

If people are looking for their children to spend more time outside this summer, and experience the same joy they had playing in the woods as a child, there is no better place than Roots and Boots.

For more information, including camp dates and links to register, check out their website at: www.rootsandboots.ca.