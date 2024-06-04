HRM awaiting province approval for photo radar pilot program

WAVERLEY: The HRM is awaiting approval of legislation that will allow for photo radar on roadways in the province.

At a meeting held to release Waverley Road survey results undertaken by Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon, the topic of speeding and the need for photo radar came up.

The survey was done as Deagle Gammon went door to door to homes along Waverley Road last fall.

It was not a survey undertaken by HRM, but one she did herself using her councillors money after hearing concerns from residents along the stretch of road and wanting to find solutions to those problems.

“When I was campaigning, I heard about the issues on Waverley Road, but I’ve also lived here for almost 30 years and use the Waverley Road,” said Deagle Gammon.

“I know there are issues. To be able to get an official HRM survey would have taken more time and budget, so I just thought I would bite the bullet and do up my own survey and did get help from some staff.

“I wanted a place where the survey results could reside for the people who live on the road could state exactly what life is like living on the Waverley Road.”

Resident Jen Demmings, who has lived on the Waverley Road for more than 40 years, wondered why anything hasn’t been done regarding speed radar/photo radar.

“There’s probably reasons why it hasn’t happened yet, but why is there not a radar where you can take a picture of the license plate,” asked Demmings. “Therefore, it would give your team of police officers time to spend on other things.

“I know if I knew I was going to have a photo taken of my car speeding I wouldn’t speed along that stretch.

Lucas Pitts, director of traffic management, was on hand at the meeting and tried to answer Demmings’ question.

“The province of Nova Scotia is one of the few provinces in Canada that doesn’t allow photo radar,” said Pitts.

“We’re working very hard with the province right now to get a pilot photo radar program established, with the hope of turning it into a long-term program.

Pitts said they’re trying to model it after Ontario where it creates speed safety zones.

“We would be able to establish the photo radar in those community safety zones,” he said. “The safety zones would have a set base criteria like speed, accidents, and things like that.”

He said they are working with the province and would like them to hurry up, but they’re not there yet.

Demmings asked if there was anything residents could do as a group.

“Write the province, write your MLA,” replied Pitts.

Even if a pilot program does get approved, there’s no guarantee where that will take place within HRM.

The province was asked by The Laker News why it’s taking so long to get legislation through that would allow photo radar.

“Improving road safety can take a number of actions into consideration including education, enforcement, and road design,” said Gary Andrea with Public Works.

“The use of photo radar is one possible way to address speeding concerns.”

“Public Works and HRM are actively working together to better understand this technology.”

Deputy Mayor Cathy Deagle Gammon at the meeting at the Legion. (Healey photo)

Deagle Gammon said the info needed to get to the right people.

“The info from residents needed to get to traffic management, the RCMP, Halifax Water, and to make sure they understood what life is like,” she said.

“This really was about the concerns, what it would costs.

“People needed to be able to say it, have the business units hear it, and speak honestly about what needs to get done. It’s my job to do this.”