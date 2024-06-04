Icelandair’s non-stop flights to Halifax Stanfield Airport resume

HALIFAX STANFIELD: The connection between Iceland and Nova Scotia was strengthened today with the reintroduction of Icelandair’s non-stop summer seasonal flights between Halifax and Reykjavik, said the President and CEO of Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA).

Iceland’s natural beauty makes it a popular destination for Atlantic Canadians, and Nova Scotia’s outdoor attractions such as our wineries, beaches, golf courses, coastal towns, and unique experiences appeal to adventurous travellers from Iceland and beyond.

Non-stop summer service will fly three times weekly between Halifax Stanfield and Reykjavik via Iceland’s Keflavik International Airport (KEF) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, now through October 14, 2024.

“It’s fantastic to see this flight launch today as we know many travellers across the Atlantic Region are excited to see Icelandair flying again at Halifax Stanfield, “said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, HIAA.

Carter said HIAA appreciates Icelandair’s investment in our market.

“This service provides easy access between Nova Scotia and Iceland, and it provides seamless connectivity via Iceland for Europeans looking to visit our region,” said Carter. “We look forward to welcoming their passengers this summer.”

The flight time to Iceland is approximately four hours overnight, giving travellers a full day to explore on arrival. Icelandair also offers a unique opportunity with its Stopover program, which allows travellers to spend a few days in Iceland on their way to or from the origin and destination.

“We are excited to return to Halifax, once again, opening tourism and trade between Iceland, Europe and Atlantic Canada,” said Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO. “The time is right for this decision, and we have great expectations for this partnership.

“Together we will strengthen the bridge between Halifax and Europe for both leisure and business travelers and we look forward to welcoming Halifax aboard.”

In celebration of the launch and in advance of Iceland’s Independence Day on June 17, Icelandair and Inspired by Iceland will host several festivities in Halifax.

Events include a free concert featuring Icelandic artists, Axel Flóvent and Arny Margret on June 1, 2024, 8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the Auction House in downtown Halifax, as well as a geology event with Icelandic volcanologist Helga Kristen Torfadottir, at the Museum of Natural History on June 2, 2024, 2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“Iceland is an emerging travel destination for many Nova Scotians and the non-stop route from Halifax makes visiting that country – and destinations beyond – that much easier and more affordable,” said Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development. “The direct connection also makes it easier for moving high value products in both directions and

supports mutual opportunities for growing tourism, business and trade in key sectors, including fisheries and aquaculture. Iceland is an important market for us.

“We are so pleased to have Icelandair back in Halifax.”

For more information about Icelandair’s schedule, flights, or fares to Iceland and beyond, including a special round trip sale fare of $699 CAD when booked by June 6, 2024, visit www.icelandair.com.

Halifax Stanfield – Keflavik International Airport Route Details

Flight Route Departure Arrival Days of Week Effective Dates

FI606 YHZ – KEF 9:30 p.m. 4:45 a.m. M, W, F May 31 – Oct. 14, 2024

FI607 KEF – YHZ 6:35 p.m. 8:30 p.m. M, W, F May 31 – Oct. 14, 2024

*Flight arrival and departure times are displayed in the local time zone.