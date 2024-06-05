INEX National Qualifier night this Friday for Legend division

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD:The Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series returns for this Friday night at 7:00 pm with the INEX National qualifier for Legends, who will run an extended distance feature.

Also on the racing card are the Bluenose Pools Bandoleros and the Toursec Mini Stocks.

Grandstand gates open at 5:00pm.

Friday night’s Strictly Hydraulics Legends feature serves as a National qualifier for INEX Asphalt Nationals.

The top finishing INEX Pro, Master, Semi-Pro and Young Lion driver in the Strictly Hydraulics 50 will become eligible for a provisional starting spot at Asphalt Nationals.

This year, the oval finale for Legend cars will be held at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Virginia from Thursday, October 24 to Saturday, October 26th.

In 2023, Austin MacDonald (Pictou, NS) and Caden Tufts (Timberlea, NS) represented Eastern Canada at INEX Asphalt Nationals in Las Vegas.

So far, 32 drivers have competed in the Strictly Hydraulics Legends division at Scotia Speedworld, 24 of those teams have competed in each of the three races so far in 2024.

Ayden Christensen (Windsor Junction, NS) and Owen Mahar (Hubley, NS), two names very familiar to INEX National Events and the US Legend Car community south of the border, are currently tied for the top spot in the Scotia Speedworld track championship.

They each have one feature win with Josh Langille (Coldbrook, NS), who has competed in several INEX Winter National events in his career, winning the most recent feature last Friday night.

While the Legend cars have the spotlight, their Bluenose Pools Bandolero counterparts will also be in action on Friday.

Hailey Bland (Lakeview, NS) holds the point lead in the Bandolero division after two races while Shelby Chisholm (Antigonish, NS) leads the Bluenose Pools Beginners into competition.

Ross Moore (Lake Egmont) finds himself in a familiar spot atop the Toursec Mini Stock standings. Moore, the reigning track champion, has a 12 point lead on Travis Keefe (Chester), who picked up last Friday’s caution free feature victory.

Tickets for the Bay Equipment Rentals Weekly Racing Series are $20.00 for adults, $5.00 for youth (8-15), children 7 and under are FREE! All season at Scotia Speedworld. Tickets available at the gates on race day only.

If you can’t make it to the track don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Tim’s Corner Motorsports TV will be on-site with a video crew to capture all the heart-pounding action from the track.

Whether you want to watch the race live or on-demand, you can do so by heading to www.TimsCorner.tv and purchasing an Event Pass.

