MIDDLE SACKVILLE: An ATV driver was taken to hospital following a late night collision on Hwy 102, near the Lucasville Road overpass, say RCMP.

In a release Halifax District RCMP at that shortly after 10 p.m. on July 5, they responded to a serious collision involving an all-terrain vehicle on Highway 101, near Exit 2A and the Lucasville Road overpass.

The driver of the all-terrain vehicle has been taken to hospital.

Police said an RCMP Collision reconstructionist is investigating. Highway 101 was closed to outbound traffic between exits 2 and 2A for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.