NDP say they’re ready for an election, whenever it’s called

The following is from a release issued by the N.S. NDP

FALL RIVER/EAST HANTS: Whenever Iain Rankin calls the next provincial election, Gary Burrill and the NDP are ready to share their plan that puts the needs of people front and centre.

The NDP launched a new ad this week ahead of the anticipated start of a summer provincial election.

“Nova Scotians have worked hard the past eight years, but too many aren’t able to get ahead, and struggle every month just to make ends meet,” said NDP Leader Gary Burrill. “The NDP is listening to people about the real issues they’re facing. Skyrocketing costs for rent, child care, and food, gaps in long-term care, long waits for surgery, and ERs that can’t stay open – the NDP has a plan that puts people at the centre of government decisions.”

In Hants East, the NDP candidate is Abby Cameron, a former newspaper editor/journalist; while in Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank, Christina McCarron, who is an advocate for the environment.

This election people can choose between the Liberals and Conservatives, who take direction from their corporate and privileged supporters, or Gary Burrill and the NDP, who will address the real issues families, seniors, children and young people are facing in their real lives.

“Iain Rankin is offering more of the same short-sighted choices, including $209 million in cuts to the programs and services that people count on,” said Burrill.

“Whether it’s making sure every long-term care resident has a room of their own, ensuring people can get the mental health care they need, or keeping rents in check so people can afford to stay in their homes or save for a down payment, the NDP knows people deserve something better.”

The NDP has 48 nominated or acclaimed candidates as of today, July 6.