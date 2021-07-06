N.S. introduces bilingual stop signs in Acadian communities

HALIFAX: The province will begin installing bilingual stop signs on provincial roads in some Acadian communities this summer.



“This is an historic moment for our province that strengthens our commitment to French language and culture in Acadian communities,” said Acadian Affairs and Francophonie Minister Lena Metlege Diab. “As part of the province’s Culture Action Plan, we continue to work with communities to find new ways to acknowledge and celebrate our diverse, inclusive province.”



In 2019, a group of young Acadian students from Clare met with government representatives including Clare-Digby MLA Gordon Wilson, as part of their project to introduce bilingual stop signs in the Municipality of Clare.

This regulation change mirrors other francophone communities in Canada where bilingual stop signs have been introduced to support, reflect and celebrate francophone language and culture.Quotes:“We applaud the initiative of these young students, their teachers and La Société acadienne de Clare. They have demonstrated commitment to citizenship and making meaningful change, not just in their community, but across the province.”– Lloyd Hines, Transportation and Active Transit Minister“I am very proud of the work the students have done. It was a very enriching experience for them. Not only have they learned how different levels of government work, they have learned how to be agents of change. I hope that they will continue to participate in civic engagement as they become adults and continue to be active members of their communities.”– Natalie Robichaud, executive director, la Société acadienne de Clare