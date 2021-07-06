Water main replacement update issued by Halifax Water

WINDSOR JUNCTION: Halifax Water says the significant work being done on the water main at Cobequid Road will take two to three weeks. The work is to replace about 500 metres of water main that is failing prematurely.

In a release, Jake Fulton, a spokesman with Halifax Water, said they appreciate that their customers have been frustrated with these water main breaks, and apologized for any inconvenience.

“When the scale of the issue became clear in 2020, we repaired the water main in the most cost-effective way for our customers, but it failed several more times,” said Fulton.

“Based on our investigation, we now understand that soil conditions in this area have caused damage to the existing pipe. Now that we have a better understanding of the cause, we are moving quickly to address this issue.”

While road construction will take two or three weeks, we expect a 48-72-hour window during this work when customers can expect lower than normal water pressure.

Customers can learn more about this work and sign up for updates here: halifaxwater.ca/cobequid.

Fulton said as crews work to replace this section of the water main, they’re asking customers in the impacted communities of Lower Sackville, Fall River, Waverley, Lakeview and Windsor Junction to voluntarily reduce their non-essential water usage. This will help ensure that residents have water when they need it. Learn more about water conservation here.

Halifax Water apologize for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure improvement work may cause.

For the safety of work crews and residents, please observe social/physical distancing requirements (2 metres of separation).

