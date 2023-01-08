B.C. man charged with impaired driving after crashing truck

RINES CREEK: A 52-year-old B.C. man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in a rural East Hants community before the calendar flipped to 2023.

East Hants RCMP responded to Hwy. 215 in Rines Creek on Dec. 30 to find a pick-up truck had left the road and flipped on its side, said East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

“Police arrived on scene to find the driver, a 52-year-old man from British Columbia, walking around at the scene uninjured,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He said the officer detected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded he submit to a roadside test, which he failed.

“The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date on charged of impaired driving.