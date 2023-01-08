WELLINGTON: A Lockview High football player has made it official where he will be playing in 2023-24.

In a post on their Facebook page, Ryan Clarke announced he will be heading to the Island and suiting up for the Holland College Hurricanes.

Clarke lives in Wellington with his family. He is the son of Tim and Joanne Ryan-Clarke.

The Quarterback led the Lockview High Dragons football team during the past couple of seasons to the post-season.

Clarke stands at six-foot-one tall and has good throwing capabilities.

He will be attending Holland College in Charlottetown, although it’s not known what he will be studying.

The Hurricanes, who are four-time Atlantic Football League champions (2011, 2013, 2014, 2015), finished in third place in the six-game regular season in 2022 at 2-4. There are four teams in the AFL.