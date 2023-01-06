N.S. releases highway plan with $450 million investment planned

HALIFAX: The province is investing in provincial highways, bridges and ferry infrastructure to make them safer for Nova Scotians.

The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan released today, January 6, will see about $450 million invested in 2023-24 in roadwork and major projects already underway.

“This is one of the largest highway infrastructure investments to date,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland. “This investment will not only make our highways and bridges safer, it will also enable the road-building industry time to plan and prepare for these major investments.”

The Province is also committing $583 million for six new major construction projects, to be constructed between 2025 and 2030.

Among the work listed on the plan locally are the replacement of Hyde’s Bridge in Lantz (see https://thelaker.ca/minister-update-hydes-bridge-project/ ) and Hwy 102 Aerotech Connector, which is expected to be completed this year.

It’s hoped to be open by the end of the year.

The new major construction projects are:

— Highway 103, Argyle Interchange (Exit 32 and 32A)

— Highway 103, twinning between Exit 6 (Hubbards) and Exit 7 (East River)

— Highway 103, twinning between Exit 7 (East River) and Exit 8 (Chester)

— Highway 104, twinning between Taylors Road and Paqtnkek (Antigonish County)

— Highway 107, twinning from Burnside to west of Loon Lake (Halifax Regional Municipality)

— Tancook ferry infrastructure development (Lunenburg County).



The Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan outlines major highway and road projects, repaving, major bridge replacements, capital maintenance and infrastructure work.

Eight major construction projects will continue in 2023-24 with a focus on twinning portions of highways 101, 103, 104 and Highway 107’s four-lane Sackville-Bedford-Burnside Connector.

N.S. has doubled its investment in the Gravel Road Capital program to $40 million from $20 million, and the Bridge Program, to $60 million from $30 million.

The plan also includes access improvements for 100-series highways that are not being twinned. That work involves improving intersections and adding passing lanes, turning lanes and roundabouts.

Quick Facts:

— the plan maps out the government’s approach, year by year, to repair and maintain the province’s 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways and 4,100 bridges

— 31 bridges are scheduled for replacement or rehabilitation

— the road-building industry creates more than 6,000 direct and 3,000 indirect jobs each year in Nova Scotia



Additional Resources:

Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan 2023-2024 Edition: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/hwyconstruction.asp