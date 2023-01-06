Enfield’s Kidney dealt to QMJHL favourite Olympiques by Titan

By
Pat Healey
-
Riley Kidney of Enfield has been traded to Gatineau. (Titan photo)

BATHURST, N.B.: Riley Kidney is going to get the opportunity to battle for a QMJHL championship, and possibly a Memorial Cup.

The Enfield product was dealt by his Acadie-Bathurst Titan hours before the QMJHL Trade Deadline on Jan. 6 to the Gatineau Olympiques.

The Olympiques are one of the QMJHL’s heavy favourites to contend for the QMJHL championship.

In return for Kidney, a Montreal Canadiens prospect, the Titan receive a first round 2025 draft pick; Robert “Bobby” Orr, and Donovan Arseneault.

Bathurst is in a rebuild mode and the trade of Kidney comes a couple days after they dealt Jacob Melanson, a Seattle Kraken prospect, away to Sherbrooke Phoenix.

This season Kidney had amassed 14 goals and 45 points in 31 games with the Titan. He also has 28 penalty minutes.

