Firefighter call stats show it was a busy 2022 for many departments

ELMSDALE: The yearly stats for 2022 indicate a busy year for some departments, including Uniacke & District Volunteer fire.

The stats are from participating departments in Enfield; Nine Mile River; Stewiacke; Kennetcook; Mount Uniacke; Elmsdale; Milford; Lantz; and Shubenacadie who submit their basic call info to us on a monthly basis.

In Mount Uniacke, the department had their busiest year on record in more than 70 years, said Shawn Darby who submits the stats monthly.

Firefighters there were paged to 338 calls in 2022.

The top three calls were 217 Medical Assists; 44 Motor Vehicle Collisions; and 14 Fire Alarms.

Elmsdale fire was paged out for 307 total calls, led by 165 medical assists.

The fire department also responded to 53 motor vehicle collisions; 31 alarm activations; 20 structure fires; 10 fire investigations; nine brush fires; nine power line fires; seven other; four vehicle fires; and three flue fires.

For Kennetcook fire, they heard the sound of their people 122 times in the year. That tally was led by 52 medical assists; 47 mutual aid calls; eight power line fires; six mvc’s; four vehicle fires; two ATV collisions; one woods fire; one RCMP assist; and one garbage fire.

Stewiacke fire had 156 calls for the year, with their top call being medical assists. Those accounted for 62 of their calls (40.5 per cent).

The next most call response was motor vehicle collisions, which accounted for 18 of the total calls (11.8 per cent) and then mutual aid calls to neighbouring departments. Those totalled 14 of their total calls (9.2 per cent).

For Nine Mile River fire, they had 54 calls during the year, led by 33 mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

The pager also toned for six mvc’s; four medical assists; two woods/grass fires; two stand by at hall; two fire investigation calls; one structure fire; one chimney fire; one power line down; one public assist; and one suspicious odour call.

Firefighters with Lantz fire were paged out to the “sound of their people” 277 times last year, with 50 per cent of the calls being for medical assists.

Enfield fire had 234 calls during 2022, with 41 per cent of those being medical assists and 18 per cent were mvc’s.

Shubenacadie fire responded to 177 calls in the year, 93 of those being mutual aid request calls.

Other top calls for the firefighters in the Shubie zone (84 total) included: 38 mvc/jaws; 10 alarm activations; six grass/brush fires; six medicals; five other; and four vehicle fires. There were numerous other calls as well.

For 2022, Milford Fire was dispatched to 136 calls. Of these calls, 91 were for Mutual Aid to neighbouring departments.

Firefighters with the department attended 21 structure fires and their top calls during 2022 was for 51 motor vehicle collisions.