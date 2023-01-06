From the Cruiser – Jan. 5, 2023

Brought to you by

ENFIELD: Over the past two weeks, Officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 152 calls for service.

Here are some of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

STOLEN TRUCK

On December 21, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a stolen truck from the Noel area.

The truck, a red 1996 Chevrolet half-ton was taken some time during the night prior. Police later received notification the truck had been located and recovered by the owner.

The matter is still under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

TASER LOCATED

East Hants RCMP received a complaint that a “Taser” was located in the public reception area of a business in Shubenacadie on Dec. 21.

An officer attended the scene and retrieved what is commonly known as a stun-baton, capable to delivering a painful electric shock. These items are similar in nature to a cattle-prod, and some may erroneously believe they are perfectly legal to possess.

The truth of the matter is, they are considered a weapon and possession of one outside of an appropriate context, such as conducting proper farming activities, is a criminal offense.

Police are still looking to identify the owner.

PROPERTY DAMAGE BY ATVS

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of ongoing property damage by ATV riders in Lakelands area on Dec. 22.

The caller reported a security light and driveway markers had been removed and destroyed. This type of behaviour makes a bad name for responsible ATV enthusiasts who respect private property and the environment.

As an ATV rider, if you witness other riders damaging property, riding while under the influence or riding in a dangerous or careless manner, report your findings to police.

Making ATV use a safe and responsible activity in East Hants is shared responsibility. Do your part to preserve the integrity of this popular and enjoyable past-time.

IMPAIRED DRIVING IN ENFIELD

An East Hants RCMP officer was on patrol on Dec. 22 when he came upon a Chevrolet Silverado sitting in the middle of Highway 2 in Enfield.

The driver, completely oblivious to police presence, was wildly spinning his tires, creating a large amount of smoke. The officer had his emergency lights activated, and eventually, the driver took notice and pulled off into a nearby business paring lot.

The driver was immediately arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and once in police custody, the officer detected the driver was also under the influence of alcohol.

The driver, a 22-year-old Middle Sackville man, was taken to the detachment where he provided samples of his breath in excess of the legal limit.

He was subsequently charged and will face the courts at a later date for impaired driving offenses.

