Tools stolen in Hardwood Lands break-and-enter recovered

HARDWOOD LANDS: The theft of tools from a business in Hardwood Lands on Jan. 3 is under investigation by East Hants RCMP.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said the investigation revealed the crime took place between December 28 and the morning of January 3.

“The culprits took an extensive number of tools at a total loss of tens of thousands of dollars,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

S/Sgt. Bushell said among items taken were several Makita brand cordless tools; several Milwaukee brand cordless tools; Hilti corded tools; a Husqvarna K970 Gas stone cutting saw; and two Maxx 398 rebar tying guns valued at several thousand dollars each.

In an update on Jan. 5, he told The Laker News that a suspect was arrested in relation to the break, enter and theft by New Glasgow Police Services.

“Some of the stolen tools were recovered,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

The MAX gun that was taken. (RCMP photo)

While this occurred, the case remains active and East Hants RCMP are still looking to speak with anyone who has information on the remaining tools or those responsible for this crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers a 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).