Reports of bullets hitting vehicles being investigated by RCMP

SHUBENACADIE: Police are investigating after reports of a pair of incidents involving bullets striking vehicles in the Shubenacadie area on Jan. 1.

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell said police have heard of a third incident that has not been reported yet to police, and he is asking anyone who may have something similar happen to report it.

He said the caller and his passenger were driving along Indian Road in Mill Village just after midnight when they heard a loud bang and were sprayed with glass.

“They quickly noticed a bullet sized hole in the windshield, directly in front of the driver,” said S/Sgt. Bushell. “As it was just after midnight, they suspected it was from celebratory gunfire, but it was not clear where the bullet had come from.”

The two quickly left the area and called 911, said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISING:

One of the bullet holes in eaves of a house reported to RCMP. (Submitted photo)

The next morning, police were alerted to a social media post where a resident in Mill Village commented they were also the victim of a bullet strike.

Shortly after midnight, a large bang was heard on the exterior of their house.

“Upon inspection, they discovered a bullet sized hole in their eaves trough,” he said. “Witnesses in the area at the time of these incidents noted gunfire was intermixed with fireworks for an extended period of time upon the stroke of midnight.”

ADVERTISING:

(Submitted photo)

S/Sgt. Bushell said it was clear from the damage done that discharging firearms in this manner is not only extremely careless and irresponsible, but potentially lethal.

Police continue to investigate and want to remind all residents that such behaviour is illegal and can carry criminal consequences if caught.

If you have information regarding this matter, please contact the East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).