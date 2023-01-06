East Hants man being investigated for possible impaired driving

LANTZ: A 46-year-old East Hants is being investigated for impaired driving after a motor vehicle collision on the new Lantz Interchange on Dec. 30.
S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with East Hants RCMP, said police responded to the call in the roundabout in Lantz for a serious mvc that saw one driver suffer injuries and entrapment.
Local fire departments were paged to the scene. ‘
“Upon arrival at the scene, police determined the driver of a sedan rear-ended a truck hauling a trailer,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.
He said the driver of the sedan was injured and required assistance to be removed from his vehicle.
“It became apparent to police that alcohol was a contributing factor as the driver of the sedan was exhibiting strong signs of impairment,” he said.
S/Sgt. Bushell said an officer accompanied the driver to the hospital where a demand was made to obtain samples of his blood for analysis. This was done as part of the investigation of impaired driving.
The driver, a 46-year-old East Hants man remained in hospital for treatment.
He said the investigation is ongoing as police await the results from blood testing.