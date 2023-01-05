Section of new Sackville Lakes constructed trail opens for use

LOWER SACKVILLE: The first sections of the new Great Beech Hill Trail in the Sackville Lakes Provincial Park is now open for the winter season, the Sackville Lakes Parks & Rec Association announced.

In their post announcing the opening, they indicated that some final finishing work was to occur and a grand opening will occur in the spring.

Map of the trail on the Sackville Lakes Trail facebook page. (Submitted photo)

The volunteer group in Lower Sackville wanted to thank the federal ACOA department; the N.S. Department of Communities, Culture, Heritage and Tourism, Halifax Active Transportation and Trans Canada Trail for their generous financial support.

They also wished to applaud and show their gratefulness to their partners in the park NS Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and to their volunteers who help them build and maintain trails.

In concluding their post, they reminded users that provincial park rules apply to the new trail.

Keep dogs on leash and pick up after your dog and yourselves.

“Enjoy the new trail,” the post said.