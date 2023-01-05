From the Firehouse – Dec 2022 calls

Brought to you by:

MOUNT UNIACKE: The last month of December saw fire departments in East Hants and Stewiacke, who provide their call info to us, respond to 145 calls.

The information below is provided by participating departments from Uniacke & District Volunteer Fire in Mount Uniacke; Elmsdale fire; Stewiacke fire; Kennetcook fire; Nine Mile River fire; Enfield fire; Shubenacadie fire; and Lantz fire.

For Uniacke & District Fire, they heard their pagers go for 24 calls, led by 14 medical assists and six motor vehicle collisions.

The department also responded to one vehicle fire; one drilling rig fire; one chimney fire; and one fire alarm activation.

Uniacke Fire would like to thank everyone for your continued support with our 50/50 draw.

Elmsdale fire responded to 25 calls, with 15 medical assists leading that tally. They also were paged to six motor vehicle collisions; three alarms; and one fire investigation.

For firefighters with Stewiacke fire, they had eight calls in December, led by four motor vehicle collisions.

There were also two medical assists; one smoke detector alarm; and one mutual aid response to Indian Brook.

For Enfield fire, they responded to 25 calls in December 2022. They had 15 medical assists.

Four of the calls were alarm activations; three mvc’s; two mutual aid requests; and one other call.

Kennetcook fire had nine calls for the month. The total was led by seven medical assists; one electrical fire; and one motor vehicle collision.

For Nine Mile River fire, they had five calls during the last month of 2022. That total was led by four mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments and one motor vehicle collision.

Milford Fire attended 10 calls in December, led by seven mutual aid requests to neighbouring departments.

Firefighters there also heard the “sounds of their people” for four motor vehicle collisions; three commercial fire alarms; one power lines arcing; one residential structure fire; and one electrical fire.

Firefighters with Lantz fire responded to 15 medical assists amongst their 23 calls in December. They also had four alarm activations; three mvc’s; and one electrical fire.

Shubie fire responded to 14 calls, including five mutual aid requests, last month (Dec. 2022).

The calls firefighters attended were two single-vehicle mvc’s; one false alarm; one power lines down; one medical; one mvc vs train; one stood down call to an mvc; one fuel spill; one vehicle fire.

For mutual aid calls, they responded to assist with calls to Milford (one false alarm stood down); multiple vehicle mvc Hwy 102 Milford; electrical fire in Indian Brook; fire alarm in Indian Brook; and fluid spill in Indian Brook.

