WELLINGTON: The New Year was rung in at various Levees throughout the Fall River/Waverley and Enfield/Elmsdale areas.

At the Waverley Legion, revellers celebrated the New Year which saw a great crowd on hand.

Those in attendance there got to hear music from The James Band and enjoy some good snacks and drinks.

We were at a couple of the Levees and snapped these cell phone photos for this piece.

There was finger food aplenty. (Healey photo)

Up the road in Wellington at the Station House, there was a great time had by the full house as they heard music from a variety of musicians, including Sam Moon.

The revellers also got to enjoy socializing with neighbours and friends and playing pool plus plenty of finger food that was available.

Dave MacKeigan, Manoli, and Todd Veinotte also were up on stage for entertainment

By all accounts, the night was a resounding success.

The event was made possible by these listed sponsors. (Healey photo)

Sam Moon was one of the featured performers. (Healey photo)

In Fall River, New Years revellers congregated at the LWF Hall, located at 843 Fall River Road, to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome in 2023 with a fresh start.

Musical entertainment for the event, which went over eight hours, was provided by St. Andrews Fire, with a few special guest appearances by Dan McNaughton up performing.

Volunteers with the Fall River Lions Club were present selling their yummy wings to those who needed a bite to eat.

All in all, the Levee was a good time by all.

St. Andrews fire performs. (Healey photo)

During a break as DJ Prevost played some tunes there was dancing happening. (Healey photo)

DJ Richard Prevost had the tunes blaring during breaks by St Andrews Fire at the LWF Hall. (Healey

In Enfield, Classified and his Dad Mike joined The RB3 onstage at their sold-out New Years Eve show at Shooters Bar & Grill.

The RB3 was back at it on Levee day at Shooters as well.

On New Years Day, the Enfield Legion hosted a Levee that went late into the night as Metro performed.