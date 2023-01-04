Lady Pens excited about addition of HERH sniper Isenor for 2023-24

LANTZ: A hockey player from East Hants has signed on to become a Penguin in 2023-2024—an ACTION Benefits Penguin.

Ellie Isenor of the Lantz area was announced as signing with the Penguins, a Maritime Major Female Midget Hockey League (MMFMHL) team, before the holidays

The Pens like what Isenor has shown them this year.

“Ellie has shown us her talent and hard work through practices and a game this season,” they said in announcing her signing.

With the Hants East Rural High Tigers girls hockey team in Tier 2 of the Metro High School Girls Hockey League, Isenor has been lighting the lamp quite often.

She has recorded 30 goals and 15 assists in 14 regular season games with the first place leading Tigers. Three of the 30 goals have been scored on the power-play.

Isenor also suits up with the Metro East Inferno. However, no stats were available for her with them.

The Pens are ecstatic to have Isenor in their lineup.

“We are excited for Ellie to join us,” the team said in their announcement.