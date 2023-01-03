GoFundMe setup for Elmsdale teen involved in serious mvc

ELMSDALE: A GoFundMe has been setup and raised almost $7,000 in its first two days for an Elmsdale teen taken to hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Austin Lewis, as he is identified in the Go Fund Me page, suffered the serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision on Hwy 214 in Belnan on New Years Day.

The family has provided an update to the admins of the GoFundMe page (who are connected to the family) saying Austin is now breathing on his own, which appears to be a good sign.

Our previous story: https://thelaker.ca/teen-suffers-life-threatening-injuries-in-belnan-collision/

ADVERTISING:

Lewis will remain in ICU for many more weeks followed by months at the Rehab facility.

His mom Jacqueline Gauvreau has provided an update on his condition which is posted in the GoFundMe page.

To help Lewis out, please check out the GoFundMe – https://gofund.me/ee026abc .

As of Jan. 3 at 7:45 p.m., there was $6,836 of a $10,000 goal raised.

ADVERTISING:

Gauvreau told The Laker News on Jan. 3 that Austin is progressing every day.

“He has been trying to open his eyes all day and they took his ventilation tube out and breathing 100 per cent on his own,” she said in a message. “Its going to be a long road but we will get him through this.”

The family is so thankful for the support.

“The community support is amazing,” said Gauvreau. “We wouldn’t be able to make it through this without all of you.”