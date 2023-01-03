HAMMONDS PLAINS: A 29-year-old Halifax was arrested and in police custody on multiple charges related to offences throughout the HRM, Hammonds Plains, Lower Sackville, Ardoise, and the Middle Sackville area on Dec. 31.

The incidents took place over a two-plus hour span, beginning shortly before 7 a.m.

Cpl. Chris Marshall, with N.S. RCMP, said police responded to a call of a break and enter that occurred on Hammonds Plains Rd.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that a man had entered the home through a back door,” said Cpl. Marshall. “The man appeared distraught and frantic.”

Cpl. Marshall said the man is alleged to have uttered a threat toward the occupants, two women and one man, and struck each of them and a dog with his foot before fleeing the home on foot.

He said the man was not armed and no one was seriously injured in the incident.

A short time later, Halifax District RCMP received a call from a motorist who had picked up a man who appeared to need help on Hammonds Plains Road.

“The motorist was concerned for the man’s well-being and called police,” he said. “Officers arranged to meet the motorist and man at a fire station on Sackville Drive.

“Upon arrival at the fire station, the man threatened the motorist. The motorist then exited the vehicle.”

Cpl. Marshall said at this time the man fled in the vehicle, a red pickup truck. The truck was later recovered undamaged in Ardoise. There were no injuries in this incident.

At approximately 7:57 a.m., as the investigation was ongoing assisted by Halifax Regional Police, West Hants RCMP responded to a report that a black Mitsubishi RVR had been stolen from outside a residence on Beech Brook Rd. in Ardoise.

The vehicle was not occupied at the time and there were no injuries in the incident.

The vehicle was later recovered, with damage to its front tire, in Middle Sackville.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious man who was asleep outside a health centre in Sackville.

“Officers learned that the man had been driven to the centre by people who were known to him after seeking assistance,” said Cpl. Marshall.

“The man was arrested and taken inside the health centre for treatment.”

Dylan Macualy Mombourquette, 29, of Halifax, remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court January 3, 2023.

He is set to face charges of Assault with a Weapon; three counts of Uttering Threats; two counts of assault; break-and-enter; Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance; Flight from Police; and Theft of Motor Vehicle.

File # 22-158435, 22-158448 and 22-1568867