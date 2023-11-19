St. Rose of Lima CWL holding fundraising Christmas Bazaar

FALL RIVER: A fundraising Christmas Bazaar is set to help raise money for worthy causes in the community on Dec. 9.

The St Rose of Lima CWL will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the LWF Hall at 843 Fall River Road in Fall River.

The organizers are encouraging everyone to come and join in on the Christmas fun with the St Rose of Lima CWL ladies.

Attendees will be able to enjoy Christmas music and a Children’s Corner.

“The CWL raises money for several charities such as St Vincent DePaul, Mercy ships and projects in the church that need to be done,” said Ellen Hibberts, CWL Co-President.

“We vote on a list of charities in January to be the recipients in that year.”

People will be able to browse and shop the delicious Christmas fare on offer at the Bake Table.

You can also try your luck and purchase tickets at the Raffle Table to win a Basket of Preserves, Delights for the Golf Enthusiast, or Christmas Themed Goodies.

Homemade Turkey Burgers, Hot Dogs and Hot Cider, Pop, Juice, Water will be available to purchase.

Santa Claus will also be dropping by from 12 – 1 pm as he can’t resist the Christmas Merriment of the St Rose of Lima CWL Bazaar, organizers say with a chuckle.