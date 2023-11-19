Stop for speeding leads to impaired driving charge against Enfield man

ENFIELD: A 52-year-old Enfield man’s day went from bad to worse after East Hants RCMP stopped him for speeding.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said an officer completed a traffic stop on a motorist after they were observed travelling 78 kilometres per hour in a posted 50 km/h zone.

“When the officer made contact with the driver, signs of impairment by alcohol were noted,” said Const. Burns.

The man subsequently provided samples of his breath roadside.

Const. Burns said after registering a “fail” on the breath demand, the man was arrested.

“He was brought to the Enfield Detachment where he provided two more samples of his breath,” he said.

As a result, Jeffrey Barrett, 52, of Enfield has been charged with impaired driving.

Barrett is scheduled to appear in court in January.