HALIFAX: A three-year agreement was ratified by members of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 727 on November 17.

The agreement covers the areas of compensation, health benefits and a retention allowance for paramedics employed in a permanent or term position.

“I would like to thank both parties for coming together to negotiate a fair and balanced contract that recognizes the critical role these individuals play in providing emergency health services for Nova Scotians,” said Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness.

“In such a competitive environment, where healthcare professionals are in high demand, this contract and other investments we’re making in the system will help retain and recruit more paramedics.”

The new agreement runs from November 1, 2023, to October 31, 2026, and includes:

— a 16.5 per cent classification adjustment for paramedics in the first year, along with other incentive and premium increases

— cost of living increases totalling 8.5 per cent over the life of the contract

— improved extended health benefits

— a retention allowance of up to $5,000 per year of the contract for paramedics employed in a permanent or term position

— resources to support clinical transport operators to return to school to become trained as primary care paramedics

— salary increase in recognition of training required for clinical transport operators

– aligning classifications for various roles across the system.