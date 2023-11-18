Bulldogs use three-goal third to skate to win over Jr B Pens

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Jr B Bulldogs used a three-goal third period to their advantage on Friday night, skating to a NSJHL win over the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

The game between the two rivals was played Nov. 17 at the Antogonish Arena.

The two teams were tied 2-2 after 40 minutes before four goals were tallied in the final stanza of the entertaining game.

East Hants goals were scored by Brody Fraser; Logan Durno; and the speedy Devin Meagher.

Assists were credited to Brody Fraser and Ryan Langlois.

Will Fitzsimmons led the Bulldogs with a pair of goals and an assist.

Marcus Pettipas stopped 51 of 55 shots sent his way in the loss.

The Pens are back in action when they are on the road to Brookfield Elks for a Nov. 25 game at the Don Henderson Sportsplex in Brookfield.

Game time is 4 p.m.

East Hants is back home at the Igloo at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Dec. 1 when they welcome the Eskasoni Eagles.