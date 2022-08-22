Beaver Bank man remembered fondly; GoFundMe setup for family

BEAVER BANK: A GoFundMe has been setup to help raise money for the family of a Beaver Bank man killed in a motor vehicle collision in Guysburough County over the weekend.

Zachery Hendsbee, 18, has been identified by family as the victim of the Aug. 20 two-vehicle collision on Hwy 16 in Upper Big Tracadie. Police did not name him as the victim.

Hendsbee was a recent graduate from Lockview High where he played with the Dragons football team, donning the jersey no. 24. He also represented Nova Scotia in football.

Allison Gerrard, Senior Communications Advisor with Nova Scotia RCMP, said at approximately 7:15 a.m., on Aug. 20, Antigonish and Guysborough RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Hendsbee, who was driving a Honda Civic, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the second vehicle, a Lexus SUV, was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Collision analysts attended the scene of the crash, and the investigation is ongoing.

In the hours that passed since news of Hendsbee’s passing, the community has stepped up starting a GoFundMe account that can be found here: https://gofund.me/1b1ce304

Many friends of Zach’s and of the family have also posted their memories of Zach online.

Jenn Lightfoot posted saying she will remember the many football games, practices, and tournaments.

“Such an amazing young man,” she said. “Always gave it his all.”

She said her son Braeden always had a great time hanging out with Zach.

“Fly high Zach,” she concluded her post with.

As of 8 p.m. Aug. 22, the GoFundMe has raised more than $13,000 of its $25,000 goal.

Jennifer Greencorn said her families hearts are heart broken for Zach’s family.

“Zach certainly made his mark in his very short time here,” she said. “His devilish grin and zest for life, lighting up the room every time he entered.

“We will always remember him.”

Jarrett Crowell he cherished the time he had with Zach.

“I will remember our memories on the football field forever,” said Crowell.

A celebration of Zach’s life will take place on Friday, August 26 from 5-9pm at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre. People are welcomed to drop in or stay the evening.

Snacks will be served.

Videos and photos will be shared.

At 7 p.m. speeches and and open mic will take place.

The GoFundMe for Zach is at: https://gofund.me/1b1ce304