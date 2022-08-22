From the Cruiser – Aug. 9-16

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Aug. 9-16) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 100 calls for service.

ATTEMPTED FRAUD

On August 11, East Hants RCMP received a complaint of an attempted fraud near East Uniacke.

The victim was conducting a deal on Kijiji and the suspect cut a cheque for a much larger sum than required. The suspect stated she had included an extra $2,150 to purchase a vehicle and asked the victim to deposit the cheque and send her the extra funds.

Luckily, the bank quickly determined the cheque was fraudulent and no money was lost.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind residents of the dangers of on-line marketplace sales. If the deal seems odd, or too good to be true, seek advice from police before proceeding.

DISTURBANCE CAUSED BY INTOXICATED SUSPECT

East Hants RCMP received a complaint of a suspicious noise on Aug. 13 in Milford.

The caller reported an intoxicated male had his car on the front lawn and had been blasting music for the past four hours.

Police attended and found the suspect was indeed intoxicated and was now arguing with neighbours.

Upon realizing the police were on scene, the suspect attempted to flee. He was quickly arrested for causing a disturbance after a brief struggle with officers.

For his shenanigans, the suspect was held in cells until sober and then released.

MISCHIEF REPORTED

On Aug. 13, East Hants RCMP responded to a report of a mischief in Mount Uniacke.

The caller reported a young person was intoxicated and smashing out the windows in a residence. Police attended, located the youth, and found him to be intoxicated and highly agitated.

The youth was arrested and transported to Enfield cells.

Due to the severity of the incident, in combination with previous criminal incidents, the youth was remanded into custody at the Waterville Detention Centre. He will be facing the courts at a later date.

East Hants Most Wanted. (Dagley Media photo)

East Hants Most Wanted: Newport Station man sought on theft warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Evan Daniel Starratt, 36 of Newport Station, Nova Scotia.

John Joseph Lynch is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 334(B) Theft under $5000.

These charges stem from an incident which took place in Walton in November 2021.

Readers will recall this matter was posted in the Cruiser at the time after Starratt entered a local business, advised he was robbing them, and left with a case of beer.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Evan Daniel Starratt.

Anyone who sees Evan Daniel Starratt is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

