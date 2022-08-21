Traffic delays expected in Beaver Bank Aug. 22, Aug. 23

BEAVER BANK: HRM is advising of traffic delays on Beaver Bank Road over the next couple of days.

In a release, the municipality said there is going to be road construction at the intersection of Millwood Drive and Stokil Drive, near Beaver Bank.

The work will take place Aug. 22 and Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

This work is for the installation of signage and equipment at intersection corners.

The project supports the 2021-25 Regional Council Strategic Priorities Plan to establish a safe and accessible integrated mobility network.

HRM said lane drops will be in place while work is underway.

Motorists should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes whenever possible.