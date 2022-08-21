PHOTOS: Canadian soldiers sacrifice at Dieppe Raid remembered at Waverley service

WAVERLEY: Warm and sunny with a bit of overcast skies greeted those attending the Dieppe 80th anniversary ceremony at the Waverley Legion.

The small crowd of about 15 people were on hand as part of the event honouring the sacrifices so many Canadian soldiers made during the Dieppe Raid.

During the course of this operation, many Canadian soldiers were wounded, 916 were killed, and 1,946 were taken as prisoners of war. Most of them remained captive until the end of the war in Europe, almost three years later.

The raid took place on August 19, 1942, when nearly 5,000 Canadian soldiers, along with their British and American allies, approached the beaches of and around Dieppe, in occupied France. Unfortunately, the Canadian soldiers who came ashore were met with sustained enemy fire, and only a few small groups of Canadians managed to reach the streets of Dieppe.

In the air, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the British Royal Air Force continued the offensive, The Allies returned to Britain after nine hours of intense fighting.

At the cenotaph outside the Waverley Legion Dieppe Branch 90, named in recognition of the Dieppe raid, moments of silence was held, the Last Post was heard, and wreaths were placed at the cenotaph by representatives of dignitaries.

MP Darrell Samson was unable to attend the ceremony as he was in France at Dieppe ceremonies representing the federal government and Canada. A wreath was laid by Steve Sinnott on his behalf.

Members of the Bedford Cadets helped out as colour party volunteers.