ENFIELD: A hockey player from Enfield is bringing home World Junior hockey gold.

Riley Kidney, who suits up with the QMJHL’s Acadie-Bathurst Titan, was in the lineup as the 13th forward for Team Canada as they nipped Finland 3-2 to win the COVID-19 delayed World Junior Hockey Championship in Edmonton, Alta. On Saturday night.

Kidney, one of the youngest players on the team, played in three games, including the semi-final and gold medal game. He recorded no points and had no penalty minutes in the role as the extra forward.

Against Finland, Canada got out to a 2-0 lead before the Finns crawled back forcing overtime.

In OT, it was Kent Johnson who came to the rescue.

At 3:20 of overtime, Johnson tucked home the rebound from his own shot on net, giving the Canucks the 3-2 win and their 19th World Junior gold medal.

Throughout regulation, the Canadians had plenty of chances to bury the Finns but went 0-for-6 on the power play.