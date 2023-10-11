BELNAN: A 21-year-old Belnan man is awaiting court following a police check stop on Oct. 7.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer, said an officer was on patrol on Hwy 214 in Elmsdale when he came upon the vehicle.

“When he ran the license plate of the vehicle he observed, it was confirmed as stolen,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said a vehicle stop was then initiated by the officer.

“The 21-year-old driver from Belnan was subsequently arrested possession of stolen property, breaching the conditions of an undertaking and obstruction,” he said.

Const. Burns said the man is schedule to appear in court at a later date.