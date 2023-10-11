Atlantic Challenge Cup: Sanford, Parsons, Isenor key U-16 girls gold

MONCTON, N.B.: Three players form the Fall River-Waverley-Elmsdale area have returned home from the Atlantic Challenge Cup with Under-16 girls hockey gold.

Ellie Isenor of Elmsdale, who plays in the Maritime Major Female hockey league with the ACTION Benefits Penguins; Jessica Parsons of Waverley; and Claire Sanford of Fall River all donned the Hockey N.S. colours at the annual Thanksgiving weekend tournament.

The tournament brings together the best U-14, U-15, and U-16 players from Atlantic Canada.

The ACC has them showcase their talent playing against each other in Moncton, N.B.

In the gold medal game, Team Nova Scotia scored twice in the third period to rally from a 2-1 deficit to Team N.B. to earn the thrilling 3-2 victory and win gold.

The win also meant that the team’s record was unblemished in five games.

Sanford had the game tying goal late in the third stanza, before Kendall Doiron’s second of the game with just under two minutes left in the contest was the eventual game winner.

Doiron had opened the scoring, before N.B. stormed back with two of their own.

Paige MacPhee earned the goaltending win.

During round robin play, Nova Scotia picked up wins of 5-2 over N.B. to open the ACC; 4-1 over NL; 9-0 over PEI and then a 2-1 win over PEI in the semi-finals.

Sanford finished the tournament with five goals and an assist in the game action she saw over five games.

Isenor had a goal and three assists over the five games for N.S. at the ACC.

Meanwhile, Parsons chipped in with an assist in her five games of play with Team N.S.