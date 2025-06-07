Boat stolen in June 2024 theft seized, returned to owner

WEST HANTS: On May 12, West Hants RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a property on Cambridge Rd., near the 1100 block.

This came after receiving information regarding property reported stolen from a local canoe club in Windsor in June of 2024.

During the search, officers located and seized a stolen 12-foot aluminum boat and outboard motor.

The pleasure craft has since been returned to its owner.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The investigation into identifying person(s) involved in the theft continues.

Anyone with information about this theft, or other criminal activity, is encouraged to contact West Hants RCMP at 902-798-2207. T

o remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File: 2024-761559