Break-and-enter at summer cottage under investigation

NINE MILE RIVER: East Hants RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter into a cottage in Nine Mile River.

S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, with the Enfield detachment, said on Aug. 16 police received a complaint that a seasonal cottage near Nine Mile River was broken into.

“The culprit stole a TV, shop vac, a lawn mower and many other items,” said /Sgt. Bushell.

He said the incident occurred some time over first two weeks of August.

Police continue to investigate the matter.

Anyone information about this crime is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).