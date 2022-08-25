From the Cruiser – Aug. 16-23

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (Aug. 16-23) officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 82 calls for service.

Here is a look at a couple of the highlighted calls as provided by East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell.

ABANDONED VEHICLE FOUND

On August 17, East Hants RCMP were called to a church in the Milford area for an abandoned vehicle.

The property representative attended the church that day to discover a car had been driven into an excavated hole on the property. The property was under construction at the time.

Police located the vehicle’s owner who advised they were unfamiliar with the area and did not realize the site was under construction. They drove into the parking lot to find a place to park and sleep for the night and accidentally drove into the open hole.

The incident did not cause any injuries.

With the help of a tow truck, the matter was resolved.

CAR VS MOTORCYCLE COLLISION

On August 22nd, an East Hants RCMP member was on patrol in Milford when he witnessed a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The officer observed the driver of the car, a person in their 90’s, fail to yield the right of way.

The driver pulled out onto highway #2 from a parking lot and into the path of oncoming traffic, causing the collision. Luckily, there were no serious injuries.

In any case where sufficient rationale exists from driving evidence, witness or family accounts, police may request Access Nova Scotia conduct a review of a driver’s capability to safety operate a motor vehicle.

East Hants Most Wanted: Noel man sought on outside impaired driving warrant

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Kyle James David Singer, 24 of Noel.

Kyle James David Singer is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 320.14(1)(B) Operation of a Motor Vehicle with over 80 mg%.

These charges stem from an incident which took place in Kennetcook in May, 2021.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Kyle James David Singer.

Anyone who sees Kyle James David Singer is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

